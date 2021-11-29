It was the question that drove him to fill out an application as a salesman at a new car dealership, where he was told he could make more than $100,000 his first year. He left the application on the dashboard of his Kia Soul. On good days, it was motivation to keep up with the grinding schedule; on bad, a taunt that a better quality of life was possible. The application was still on the dash when the Kia became his only shelter.