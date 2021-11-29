Five days after a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said they still have not obtained an account of what happened from the people who were there.

Police Chief Robert J. Contee III told reporters Monday that it has been “more difficult to get the story of what happened to this child” than he would like. A police spokesman said that multiple people were in the apartment when the child was shot and that the firearm has not been recovered.

The child, identified as Legend Wheeler, was shot in the head about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday inside a residence in the 2300 block of Chester Street SE, in Anacostia. He died at a hospital.

Police said they are investigating several possibilities, including that the child accidentally shot himself.

On Monday, Contee said family members “have opted to seek counsel,” referring to an attorney. The identity of the lawyer could not be ascertained Monday.

Asked whether the child could have shot himself, Contee said: “Anything is possible. Probable is another issue. If that is the case, we need people who were present to just tell us what happened.”

The police chief added: “Nothing that we do will ever bring this child back to life. … The community deserves answers.”

Contee said the child would have turned 2 years old on Dec. 4.