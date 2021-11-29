The child, identified as Legend Wheeler, was shot in the head about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday inside a residence in the 2300 block of Chester Street SE, in Anacostia. He died at a hospital.
Police said they are investigating several possibilities, including that the child accidentally shot himself.
On Monday, Contee said family members “have opted to seek counsel,” referring to an attorney. The identity of the lawyer could not be ascertained Monday.
Asked whether the child could have shot himself, Contee said: “Anything is possible. Probable is another issue. If that is the case, we need people who were present to just tell us what happened.”
The police chief added: “Nothing that we do will ever bring this child back to life. … The community deserves answers.”
Contee said the child would have turned 2 years old on Dec. 4.