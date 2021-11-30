Authorities said Travis K. Deardorff, 49, of Manassas, and an acquaintance — who was later identified as Lisa G. Myers, of Manassas — got into a “verbal altercation.” Police said she went into a bedroom, got a gun and shot Deardorff in the upper body.
He was taken to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Myers was arrested and charged Monday with murder in the second degree, police said. She is in jail, and it was not immediately clear whether she had a lawyer.
Police did not disclose the nature of the argument between Deardorff and Myers.