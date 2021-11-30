Officer Solomon D. Simmons said in an interview with investigators played at the news conference that he thought he heard Lynch rack a handgun while crouching near some bushes, then saw him rise with a handgun and begin to turn. Simmons said that’s when he opened fire. Simmons was responding to a shooting on the city’s oceanfront that had occurred a short time earlier. Lynch was not involved with that shooting.
A good friend of Lynch’s who was with him that night told The Washington Post that he did not see Lynch pull out a firearm and that Simmons fired without warning. Darrion Marsh also said Simmons was a friend of Lynch’s in high school.
Virginia Beach prosecutors cast doubt on Marsh’s account and said he did not give an interview to police investigators.
The circumstances of the shooting had remained extremely murky because Simmons did not activate his body camera and no cellphone or surveillance video of the shooting emerged publicly in the months since it occurred.
Prosecutors did not present direct video of the shooting at the news conference, but other officers’ body-worn cameras captured the sound of three shots and the aftermath of the slaying.
Two people died and eight people were injured in three separate shootings on the oceanfront that night. The strip is popular nightspot filled with bars and restaurants.
Lynch’s family has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against Simmons and the city of Virginia Beach over the shooting.
Virginia State Police investigated the killing of Lynch, after the Virginia Beach police asked them to take over the probe amid a public outcry over whether the agency could fairly investigate the shooting.