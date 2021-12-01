In Oklahoma, Riley said, legislators are trying to pass laws similar to the six-week ban that passed in Texas. “They will go as far as Texas,” she said. She traveled to Washington on Wednesday, she said, because she didn’t want to stand by and watch.
The protesters were among hundreds of demonstrators who convened in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday as the justices heard arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi — a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade.
U.S. Capitol Police arrested 33 people for blocking traffic near First Street NE and Constitution Avenue, which didn’t disrupt the rallies in front of the Supreme Court, police said.
As the Supreme Court’s live stream started at 10 a.m. Eastern time, antiabortion advocates played the oral arguments on large speakers outside the court, with the state of Mississippi presenting its arguments first. The Supreme Court’s live stream is a new feature added during the pandemic.
The antiabortion crowd grew quiet as Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart started to speak.
On the other side of the fence, where abortion rights protesters gathered, speakers continued to take the podium, shouting to drone out the solicitor general’s arguments.
“We protest being strong-armed,” said Mira Rivera, a rabbi, speaking into a microphone. Then she started chanting: “Justice! Justice!”
Antiabortion activists strained to hear the solicitor general. The antiabortion demonstrators seemed to greatly outnumber abortion rights protesters outside the Supreme Court, as the opposing sides held dueling rallies, talking over each other into microphones with simultaneous speeches.
“I am positively surprised. Honestly, I was expecting more on the pro-choice side,” said Savannah Benton, a student at Liberty University who opposes abortion.
“To see the pro-life movement really taking off is very encouraging,” said Drake Hannuksela, another antiabortion student from Liberty.
Benton decided to come to the Supreme Court Wednesday so she could be a “number” for the antiabortion movement. She doesn’t feel the need to hold a sign or shout a chant, she added — she is happy to be part of what she sees as a “silent majority.”
Despite the lopsided showing on Wednesday, a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that Americans seem to support the landmark abortion decision in Roe v. Wade by a 2-to-1 margin. By a similar margin, the public opposes a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.