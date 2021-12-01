OppFi is not a licensed money lender in D.C. but advertised and provided serviced loan products to thousands of residents, Racine’s office said, by partnering with a Utah-based bank in what the attorney general’s office described as a “rent-a-bank scheme.”
On Tuesday, Racine (D) announced that OppFi agreed to a settlement that includes issuing $1.5 million of refunds and the waiving of $640,000 of interest owed by 4,000 borrowers. OppFi also must lower its rates to adhere to D.C. law and pay $250,000 to the city.
“In the District of Columbia it’s illegal to charge any D.C. resident an interest rate over 24 percent,” Racine said in a statement. “... Companies that do are violating D.C. law and will be held accountable.”
OppFi issued a statement Wednesday denying having violated any law or engaging in any “deceptive or unfair practices,” but it said it settled the lawsuit to “avoid the expense of protracted litigation.”
“OppLoans will continue to champion the need for banks to better serve the millions of everyday consumers who struggle to qualify for credit cards and other forms of credit,” the statement said.