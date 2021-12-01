“The Comptroller plays a critical role as Maryland’s chief financial officer and one of the members of the Board of Public Works, and there’s no one we trust more in that role than Brooke Lierman,” AFSCME Council 3 President Patrick Moran said in a statement.
If elected, Lierman would be the first woman to hold the role of chief tax collector in Maryland. Her bid for the seat came after Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced he would be leaving the role he held for 14 years to run for governor in 2022.
The comptroller has one of three votes on the state’s Board of Public Works, and has the power to collect taxes and help determine the state’s budget. The position also plays a key role in managing AFSCME members within the comptroller’s agency, overseeing public employees’ pensions and directing state contracts.
The two groups also endorsed gubernatorial candidate and former Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez in October.
“Delegate Lierman is the best candidate with a proven history of getting the work done to be the next Comptroller,” said AFSCME Council 67 Executive Director Glen Middleton. “We look forward to working together to ensure our pensions are fully funded and family-supporting union jobs are protected.”
Lierman quickly climbed the ranks in the House of Delegates after she was elected in 2014, supporting issues such as mass transit, expanded broadband access and broadening public records laws.
“As a delegate, I’ve been so proud to be your partner to be able to strategize and work together with you to create a more equitable system and a government that works for Marylanders," Lierman said. "And as your next Comptroller, I look forward to working side by side with you from day one to create more prosperous and equitable communities and families in every corner of this state onward.”
When she first announced her run for comptroller, Lierman said she would focus on financial literacy training, small business help and tax preparation for low-income people, as well as using the seat on the Board of Public Works to encourage more contracting with small, local and minority-owned businesses.
“Change starts by putting in the work, and AFSCME has been a true partner in ensuring we deliver high-quality public services and good-paying jobs to Marylanders,” Lierman said in a statement. “I am honored to have their support.”
So far, Bowie Mayor Tim Adams is the only other candidate seeking the Democratic nomination. Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman is running for his party’s nomination. The primary election will be held on June 28.