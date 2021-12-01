A fire broke out at a home in Suitland, Md. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said. (Prince George's County Fire)By Dana HedgpethToday at 6:28 a.m. ESTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 6:28 a.m. ESTAuthorities said one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a house fire in Suitland, Md.The blaze broke out around 7:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of Campbell Drive, and one person was trapped inside the two-story home.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightFirefighters got the person out and took the victim to a hospital.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...