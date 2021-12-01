A Prince George’s County police officer has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse in neighboring Anne Arundel County, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Cpl. Benjamin Lazic, who is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, has been suspended without pay while Prince George’s police internal affairs investigate his actions, officials said. Lazic has been with the department since 2013, authorities said.

He was off-duty at the time of his arrest Tuesday, the department said. Anne Arundel police charged him with two felony counts of second-degree child abuse and one misdemeanor count of second-degree assault.

“The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling,” Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement. “If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable.”

The department said it is cooperating with Anne Arundel police as that department investigates the abuse allegations.

It was not immediately clear whether Lazic had an attorney.