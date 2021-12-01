He was off-duty at the time of his arrest Tuesday, the department said. Anne Arundel police charged him with two felony counts of second-degree child abuse and one misdemeanor count of second-degree assault.
“The charges against Corporal Lazic are troubling,” Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement. “If any officer breaks the law, on or off duty, that officer should be held accountable.”
The department said it is cooperating with Anne Arundel police as that department investigates the abuse allegations.
It was not immediately clear whether Lazic had an attorney.