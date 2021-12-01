Brown had never listened to Supreme Court oral arguments before, and she wouldn’t have been able as recently as last year. Cameras are not allowed in the Supreme Court chambers, and the court historically did not release audio of the arguments until the end of each week. But thanks to the pandemic, the public has been able to tune in to a live stream of the arguments. On Wednesday, supporters and opponents of abortion rights followed the proceedings together, in real time, on TVs and laptops and over phones pressed to their ears outside of the Supreme Court, held rapt as the justices asked questions that could decide whether abortion remains legal nationwide.