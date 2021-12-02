Holiday markets: This weekend is packed with opportunities to finish your seasonal shopping. A few ideas: At least 65 vendors are setting up for the Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-Up on Saturday afternoon, turning Connecticut Avenue, P Street and 17th Street NW into the city’s biggest sidewalk sale. The circle itself will host a photo booth and snacks, while Dupont Underground holds 20 vendors. The Maydan Holiday Market takes its inspiration from the Florida Avenue restaurant’s name, which means “gathering place” in multiple languages. The large patio is turning into a marketplace with food and drink vendors as well as other gifts. The Park View Holiday Market brings dozens of vendors to Hook Hall over three consecutive Saturdays, taking the place of the indoor Park View farmers market. (The lineup changes each weekend, so multiple visits might be in order.) Note that Hook Hall and its beer garden are welcoming to dogs and kids. Around two dozen vendors fill Fairfax’s Old Town Square during the Old Town Fairfax Holiday Market between Friday and Sunday. In addition to shopping, there are family and pet photo ops with Santa, and, on Saturday afternoon, live holiday music and caroling before the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.