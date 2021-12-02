“We respect the judicial system and the findings, and we will proceed from here,” Nesky said.
Stanley’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lieutenant was indicted in November 2019, more than a year after he shot at a vehicle that fled a traffic stop, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said.
In August 2018, Stanley — who had just finished his shift but was still in uniform — attempted to pull over a vehicle at Elder Oaks Boulevard and Excalibur Road, prosecutors said. Stanley called for backup but did not wait for them to arrive before approaching the car, which had two occupants, officials said. Stanley asked the driver to get out of the vehicle, but instead the driver fled. The officer fired his weapon three times, hitting the back of the car once, prosecutors said.
The state’s attorney’s office argued during a three-day bench trial this week that Stanley put the community in danger by firing when there was no imminent threat, and the judge found him guilty.