The announcement came Thursday afternoon, hours after the city moved ahead with the planned cleanup of a camp at New Jersey Avenue, and O Street NW, despite calls from advocates and some council members to pause the effort. The encampments are being removed as part of the Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments, or the CARE pilot program, which aims to permanently eliminate some of the District’s largest homeless encampments by offering housing to some homeless residents and instituting permanent no-camping zones.