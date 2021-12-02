Many city vaccine sites that have offered vaccines only for children or only for adults will also start serving walk-up patrons of any age, Nesbitt said.
Just weeks after Bowser ended her mayoral order which for months had legally required masks in all public indoor venues in the District, such as grocery stores and gyms, her health department announced Thursday what she called a “mask advisory”: not a legal requirement to wear masks, but a strong recommendation to continue wearing masks in all indoor settings.
Nesbitt noted that the District’s case rate remains in the zone that the CDC considers “substantial transmission,” as it has since July, when Bowser reissued the strict mask mandate that she eventually ended last month.
“According to the CDC recommendations that all people wear masks indoors if they are in areas classified as substantial or high transmission … as such D.C. Health has issued a mask advisory today that all people, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors in public settings,” Nesbitt said. “This is consistent to our previous statements to folks.”
The city’s weekly case rate has been fairly consistent since before Bowser rescinded the mask order. At that point, Bowser and Nesbitt said people should make their own decisions about mask-wearing based on risk, and did not recommend that all people wear masks.
This story is developing and will be updated.