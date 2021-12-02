Police said the investigation began earlier this year when the juvenile reported the attempted extortion to a parent. Police said Nasol contacted the victim in January via text, demanding inappropriate images. He threatened to release other illicit images to the victim’s family members if the victim did not comply, police said. Police did not say whether the victim is male or female.
The investigation determined one of the victim’s social media accounts was hacked in 2020. The victim received a text message from someone claiming to be a support specialist at a social media company who used the ruse to gain access to the victim’s account, police said.
Nasol uploaded illicit images of the victim to his phone on the same day images on the social media account were accessed, police said. They said Nasol texted the victim with the same images and demanded more.
In November, Fairfax County police executed a search warrant on Nasol’s home, recovering numerous images of child sexual abuse on different electronic devices, police said.
Nasol was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County jail. Detectives are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Nasol to call Fairfax County police. Detectives are coordinating with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on additional charges.
Nasol’s case was not yet listed in online court records, so it could not be determined if he had an attorney. A cellphone number listed for him has been disconnected.