The plaintiff in the Virginia case, CNS, has already had success suing for access to Virginia court documents. The service collects and reports on new lawsuits and filings in courthouses around the country, both for its website and for its subscriber service. In 2018, CNS sued the clerks of the Prince William and Norfolk circuit courts because they did not make new civil suits immediately available. A federal judge in Norfolk ruled last year that the clerks were able to make the lawsuits available and ordered them to do so, saying they “are not at liberty to deny rights guaranteed by the federal Constitution.”