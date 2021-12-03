Instead of wealth, Shabazz is now facing up to 20 years behind bars on charges of mail fraud and obstruction of justice. Prosecutors accused him of purchasing over 600 fake coronavirus vaccine cards, advertising them on several social media platforms and distributing them through the U.S. mail. The criminal complaint includes examples of what the government says is Shabazz selling the cards at various price tags, from $60 to $70 to “$75 a pop.”