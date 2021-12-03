The three cases are some of the first to be detected in the United States. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced the first case in the country on Wednesday.
Two of the Maryland cases are from one household, including one person who was vaccinated and recently traveled to South Africa. The second person was unvaccinated and had close contact with the traveler. The third case is unrelated to the other two and there is no known recent travel history.
None of the residents is hospitalized.
Hogan implored residents to get a shot and for those who were vaccinated in June or earlier to get a booster.
“Getting a vaccine or a booster shot is the single most important thing that you can do to protect yourself and those around you,” he said on Twitter.
Those sentiments were echoed by state and local health officials.
“The good news is that we know what we need to do to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant,” Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the health officer in Anne Arundel County, said in a statement. “It’s the same as what we do now. Get vaccinated, wear your mask in public settings, and get tested if you have symptoms.”
But what Anne Arundel is requiring to prevent the spread is different across the Washington region, where there is an ever-shifting patchwork of different precautions.
For example, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City have kept indoor mask mandates in place since the summer. Montgomery County, the region’s most vaccinated jurisdiction, lifted its mask mandate in October, then reinstated it three weeks later when case rates ticked up.
Most of Northern Virginia has recommended but not mandated face coverings since the summer, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Thursday urged residents to mask up after easing masking requirements last week.
In the face of shifting requirements, many restaurants and shops have opted to continue asking patrons to mask up indoors unless they are eating.
D.C. Mayor Bowser recommends masks but stops short of mandate as omicron variant of coronavirus creates anxiety
Like across most of the northeast, coronavirus cases have been rising in D.C., Maryland and Virginia since mid-November, with particularly sharp increases in less vaccinated, more rural counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Garrett and Allegany counties have seen the most significant changes in community transmission. Statewide, covid-related hospitalizations hit 963 on Friday, compared to under 700 in early November.
State and local governments across the country and around the region have been racing to prepare for the arrival of the omicron variant since its emergence last month.
“Although we do not have any cases of the omicron variant here in D.C., we know it’s probably only a matter of time,” city administrator Kevin Donahue said at Friday’s D.C. Council meeting.
“If it’s not already here, it will be here shortly,” added Patrick Ashley, the health department’s head of emergency response.
Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) asked why the health department issued an “advisory” the day before asking all residents to wear masks indoors, rather than reinstating the legal mask requirement that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser just rescinded two weeks earlier despite the objection of the majority of the council. “Why not just do that, given omicron and concerns about transmission, community spread?” she asked.
“We’re not quite there,” Ashley said, noting that health experts don’t yet know whether omicron is significantly more perilous than other variants.
Silverman asked what numerical metrics would signal that the city needs a mask requirement again, and Ashley said he could not answer.
Rebecca Tan and Julie Zauzmer Weil contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.