Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the department, said on Twitter that the home was in the 21000 block of Big Woods Road near Darnestown Road in the Dickerson/Poolesville area. Seventy-five firefighters put out the blaze, which started in the basement.
Piringer said the fire was accidental and that the homeowner used “smoke to manage a snake infestation.” He said it is believed that coals were too close to some combustibles, starting the fire.
No humans were hurt. But Piringer said the status of the snakes is “undetermined.”