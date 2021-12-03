Askew had trailed Greenhalgh by 127 votes in the certified results of the Nov. 2 election, under the 0.5 percent margin that allows the runner-up to request a recount at public expense. That recount began Thursday. A panel of three Circuit Court judges met on Friday to consider any contested ballots before determining the final result.
A second recount will get underway Tuesday in Hampton, where incumbent Del. Martha M. Mugler (D) trails Republican A.C. Cordoza in the certified results by 94 votes out of 27,836 votes cast. The judges are slated to consider contested ballots in that race on Wednesday and issue a final result.
If the Mugler-Cordoza race stands, Republicans will hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates.