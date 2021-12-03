“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, I continue to be filled with optimism for the future of our Commonwealth and of the city of Virginia Beach,” Askew said in a news release conceding defeat early Friday afternoon.
“House Republicans are excited to begin working for the people of Virginia,” Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), who has been elected by the GOP caucus to serve as Speaker of the House once the General Assembly session gets underway on Jan. 12, said in a prepared statement. “Now that the majority is official, we can move forward with a timely transition as to be prepared to work on day one.”
Askew had trailed Greenhalgh by 127 votes in the certified results of the Nov. 2 election, under the 0.5 percent margin that allows the runner-up to request a recount at public expense. That recount began Thursday. A panel of three Circuit Court judges met Friday to consider any contested ballots before determining the final result.
The recount resulted in Greenhalgh’s margin of victory narrowing to 115 votes out of more than 28,000 votes cast, according to Virginia Beach deputy registrar Christine Lewis.
A second recount will get underway Tuesday in Hampton, where incumbent Del. Martha M. Mugler (D) trails Republican A.C. Cordoza in the certified results by 94 votes out of 27,836 votes cast. The judges are slated to consider contested ballots in that race on Wednesday and issue a final result.
If the Mugler-Cordoza race stands, Republicans will hold a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates.