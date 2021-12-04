Police obtained search warrants on Sept. 16 for felony hit and run, involuntary manslaughter and driving with no operator’s license. They conducted multiple search warrants and followed up on several leads from community members trying to find Torres, police said in a news release.
After receiving information about his exact location, they worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force to find him Friday afternoon at a worksite in Montgomery County, according to the release.
Torres was taken to the Montgomery County Adult Detention Center, police said, where he will be held until he is extradited to Fairfax County.
The crashed occurred Sept. 1 around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Walnut Branch Road in Reston. Officers who arrived on the scene conducted an “extensive search” with their K9 unit and a helicopter, they said, but could not locate Torres.
Police believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.