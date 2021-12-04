Police obtained search warrants on Sept. 16 for felony hit and run, involuntary manslaughter and driving with no operator’s license. They executed multiple search warrants and followed up on several leads from community members trying to find Torres, police said in a news release.
After receiving information about his exact location, they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to find him Friday afternoon at a worksite in Montgomery County, Md., according to the release.
Torres was taken to the Montgomery County Adult Detention Center, police said, where he will be held until he is extradited to Fairfax County.
The crashed occurred Sept. 1 around 7:30 p.m. near Fairfax County Parkway and Walnut Branch Road in Reston. Officers at the scene conducted an “extensive search” with a dog and a helicopter, they said, but did not find Torres.
Police said alcohol may have played a role in the crash.