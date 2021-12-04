Medical personnel who arrived at the scene tried to treat the man, police said, but he was “very agitated and combative.”
Officers restrained the man in handcuffs then put him in leg restraints, the department said. Police said the restraints were used to protect the man and others treating him.
He was taken by ambulance to Inova Loudoun Hospital, where he died around 7:53 p.m., police said.
Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown requested that the man’s death be investigated by the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response team, which was created this year to investigate critical incidents involving law enforcement officers.
The decision was made “in the interest of promoting transparency and public confidence,” the release said.
An autopsy by the Office of Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The man’s identity has not yet been released, police said, pending notification of his family.