Youngkin had to navigate far trickier political terrain, with the GOP fractured into pro- and anti-Trump camps as well as its long-standing split between social warriors and pragmatic pro-business types. He managed to win by projecting a sunny, basketball dad persona while still throwing red meat to the GOP base. He spoke against abortion and promoted gun rights early on without ever committing to specific policies. Toward the end, he focused on schools — classic kitchen-table fare — but with an emphasis on the cultural issues roiling public education, including what he deemed misguided efforts to promote racial equity and transgender rights. He walked a fine line on coronavirus vaccines, encouraging Virginians to get the shot but opposing mandates.