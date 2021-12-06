Police said the officer with the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing had parked about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday in front of a restaurant in the 1200 block of 4th Street SE in the Navy Yard area. The officer told police he had his key fob when he entered the restaurant.
An arrest affidavit filed in court said that when the officer left the restaurant someone was inside the vehicle. Police said the engine was turned on and the driver drove away. Police said they were able to track the vehicle using GPS and located it in the 1300 block of V Street NW, more than four miles away.
Police said the suspect was found hiding in a nearby apartment building and the firearm was found on a nearby street. The affidavit said that the firearm is the officer’s personal weapon and that he had it stored inside the vehicle’s glove compartment.
A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing said only that no agency “equipment was stolen or involved in the incident.”