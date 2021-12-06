A letter from Burroughs, dated Dec. 6 and addressed to members of the board, said his resignation was effective immediately. Burroughs said in an interview that he delivered the letter to the Prince George’s Sasscer Administration Building, then went to officially file his candidacy with the Board of Elections. The Board of Elections could not immediately confirm that Burroughs had filed.
Burroughs, 29, has for years been a vocal critic of the county’s Democratic establishment on the board. The liberal bloc of members of which he is a leader last year gained a majority on the board after years in the minority, which Burroughs, an energetic campaigner, has cited as one of his accomplishments.
The special election — which will mostly be conducted by mail — will have a primary Jan. 4 and final vote Feb. 1. Other candidates who have filed to run include former County Council member Tony Knotts, Jerry Mathis, Sidney Gibson and Vernon Wade. The registration deadline is Tuesday.
Anderson-Walker, a first-term council member, resigned last month after being tapped as Peter Franchot’s running mate in the governor’s race.
School board member Belinda Queen (D-District 6) has also faced criticism for campaigning for council while on the school board.
Queen, who said she plans to run for the District 6 seat in 2022, said she also believes she is legally allowed to remain on the school board until she files paperwork that makes her run official. She added that she has consulted with the Board of Elections about the issue.
“I want to finish my commitment,” said Queen, who has until Feb. 22 to file. “I made a vow to my constituents.”