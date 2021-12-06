Hours of public testimony and debate are scheduled to begin at noon as lawmakers, led by Democratic supermajorities in both chambers, consider how partisan to be as they carve up the state’s electorate in the wake of the 2020 Census. Maryland is among the few states with redistricting under Democratic control this cycle, as both parties seek to improve their electoral chances in 2022.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has vowed to veto any maps he deems “unfair,” though the Democrats have enough votes to override him.
Already, the General Assembly’s agenda for the week-long special session includes overriding several of Hogan’s other vetoes, effectively reinstating legislation passed this spring.
One bill would revoke the governor’s power to withhold parole from inmates serving life sentences. Another would decriminalize syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
Two more are tied to immigration policy — banning privately run immigration detention centers and barring immigration enforcement from using facial recognition software on Motor Vehicle Administration data.
More than a dozen other bills Hogan vetoed could also be taken up, including measures related to collective bargaining, investment in mass transit and oversight of emergency purchases made during the pandemic.
The legislature also will formally elect a new treasurer to serve on the three-member Board of Public Works, which oversees state spending contracts. Del. Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), chairman of the Economic Matters Committee, has been selected as the successor to longtime Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), who announced her retirement last month.