On Sept. 28, officers responded about 2:10 p.m. to a report of a possible assault in the 1300 block of Kalmia Road NW, in the Shepherd Park neighborhood, police said. The officers found Brooks with injuries “consistent with an assault,” police said.
Brooks was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on Oct. 8, police said.
Police said on Oct. 10 that an autopsy revealed “multiple blunt force trauma injuries” as Brooks’s cause of death and that the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
It was not immediately clear whether Browne had an attorney.
Peter Hermann contributed to this report.