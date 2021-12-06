Theories about the negative influence of media on young people has existed across generations, from jazz to rock-and-roll and into the hip-hop and violent video game eras. And now the omnipresence of social media has created new challenges that Moten and D.C. officials are hoping to help young people navigate through a mentorship program that teaches them to create more positive content. The Social Media Caucus was created as a counterweight to the inundation of media flow that may normalize violence or trigger anger or anxiety from past trauma they have witnessed in their lives, their neighborhood or just encountered on the Internet.