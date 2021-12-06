Officers said they found Wharton suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, according to Chesterfield County police.
“We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan,” Makola M. Abdullah, president of VSU, said in a statement. “It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends and our entire Trojan community.”
Campus police believe Wharton’s death is an isolated incident, according to the university. School officials are encouraging students in need of mental health support to contact the school’s counseling center.
The university was placed on lockdown Sunday night after university officials said a student had been shot.