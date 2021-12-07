The director of D.C.'s Department of Corrections, Quincy Booth, categorically denied those claims and similarly defended the jail against reports surfaced by a surprise inspection by the U.S. Marshals Service in October. The inspection, which followed complaints from Jan. 6 defendants, found “egregious” conditions at the Central Detention Facility, including the punitive denial of food and water. The Marshals Service vowed to transfer 400 people facing federal charges to a prison in Pennsylvania as a result of their findings. The inspection, however, found that the conditions at the Correctional Treatment Facility, where Jan. 6 defendants are housed, didn’t require such transfers. Jail officials said that as of Tuesday, there were 39 Jan. 6 defendants at the facility.