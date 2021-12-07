The tour occurred as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other members of Congress held a news conference on Capitol Hill to denounce the jail for its treatment of defendants detained in connection wiht the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying they are being treated differently for their political beliefs and have been subject to poor living conditions.
The director of D.C.'s Department of Corrections, Quincy Booth, categorically denied those claims and similarly defended the jail against reports surfaced by a surprise inspection by the U.S. Marshals Service in October. The inspection, which followed complaints from Jan. 6 defendants, found “egregious” conditions at the Central Detention Facility, including the punitive denial of food and water. The Marshals Service vowed to transfer 400 people facing federal charges to a prison in Pennsylvania as a result of their findings. The inspection, however, found that the conditions at the Correctional Treatment Facility, where Jan. 6 defendants are housed, didn’t require such transfers. Jail officials said that as of Tuesday, there were 39 Jan. 6 defendants at the facility.
“At the end of the day, we care deeply about the men and women that we have in our care,” Booth said Tuesday. “So some of the things that were articulated, we don’t agree occurred.”
Last month, the D.C. Department of Corrections signed an agreement with the Marshals Service to work together to improve conditions at the facility — a step they hoped would halt the drawdown of federal jail residents. On Tuesday, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart said the Marshals Service had moved only 135 residents because of the conditions. He attributed all other federal transfers to the routine revolving door of incarcerated people.
The Marshals Service said in a statement that it had moved approximately 200 people “as part of the ongoing drawdown to other facilities, the majority to USP Lewisburg in Pennsylvania, as well as other facilities in the region.” The agency said the population remaining in the Central Detention Facility has “stayed in place for a variety of reasons, such as pending court-related matters, emergency stay orders granted by the court, and medical issues which prohibit transfer at this time, among others.”
Booth said the Department of Corrections had not implemented significant changes following the Marshals Service’s inspection, nor had any employees been disciplined as a result of the findings. He said the only new protocol was the addition of a representative from the Marshals Service to the jail’s oversight and management team.
Inside the facility, however, residents said they have noticed significant changes to their quality of life over the last two months. Christopher Green, a 35-year-old from Northwest Washington who has been in the D.C. jail since 2019, said he has received new jail uniforms more frequently since the marshals came in October. Green, who is housed in an educational program unit of the jail, also said the quality of food has dramatically improved, describing cooked vegetables that have replaced raw ones.
“It’s sad that other people can come that’s not from this area and get the things that D.C. residents have been asking for a long time,” Green said, referring to the defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riots. “As a group of minorities, we don’t have the resources that they have.”
The tour took members of the media into North 1 and South 1 Housing Units, where the marshals found that water in many cells had been shut off for days. Lt. Anthony Brown, who supervises South 1, said there are 37 residents in his unit, down from 70 on the day of the Marshals Service’s inspection. He said each cell in the maximum security residence has a working toilet and hot water.
Reporters were not allowed into the residential area of the units or permitted to take pictures, but they were granted access to one unoccupied cell, where the toilet and warm water appeared functional.
“The depictions that I’m hearing of what the attitude of our Department of Corrections and the facility that we have did not feel accurate to me,” Geldart said Tuesday, “so I wanted you all to see it.”
Meanwhile on the Hill, Greene distributed to reporters a 12-page “eyewitness report from inside” the jail titled “Unusually Cruel” that documents the lawmakers’ tour of the facility last month. Greene deemed the conditions that the Jan. 6 defendants are facing as “outrageous” and claimed that the prisoners are subject to dangerous living conditions.
Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Tex.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Paul A. Gosar (Ariz.) also spoke at the news conference to lambaste the jail.