U.S. Capitol Police said drivers should anticipate sudden road closures and traffic delays. Just before 8 a.m., a band blocked part of Independence Avenue and 4th Street SW and protesters blocked part of Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues for a bit.
Protesters are demanding congressional action on many issues, including calling for the Senate to pass a roughly $2 trillion proposal known as the Build Back Better Act, which would provide new investments for many progressive priorities like climate change, universal prekindergarten, aid to low-income families and Medicare coverage expansion, financed through tax hikes on wealthy Americans.
“They’re on their way in the morning to business as usual. That can’t be allowed to continue when they continue to ignore the things that we need,” Neyer said. “We feel this is a very crucial time.”
Other protesters agree. Jennifer Flynn Walker, the senior director of mobilization and advocacy at the Center for Popular Democracy, a collective of progressive groups, said that just a few hours later, about 2,500 people from across the country are expected to join another protest in D.C., also calling for the passage of the Build Back Better Act.
This protest, which includes CASA and United We Dream, among others, will begin with a march at 11 a.m. from Union Station to the Taft Memorial, where there will be a rally.
“This bill is actually transformative. It is many of the things that some of us have been fighting for almost decades,” Flynn Walker said. “This is the agenda we have been hoping that Democrats would lead on, that President Biden would lead on. We know that time is running out.”