There have now been 210 homicides in the District this year, an 11 percent increase compared with this time last year and the highest total since 2003.
Police said a man and a woman were shot and wounded about 6:20 p.m. on Monday at Georgia Avenue and Gresham Place in Northwest Washington, near the Howard University campus. Both victims were reported to be conscious, and police said they made one arrest and recovered a firearm.
About 8:40 p.m., police said, a man was found shot inside a vehicle at Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway in Southeast Washington. The victim, identified as Stephon Franks, 27, of Southeast, died at a hospital, police said. Parts of the highway were closed during the investigation.
Three hours later, about 11:25 p.m., police said a man was fatally shot in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE, near the campus of Gallaudet University. The victim has been identified as Derico Justice Miles, 21, of Southeast Washington.
Miles was shot about 150 feet from where a 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Friday, a half-mile from the KIPP DC College Preparatory Public Charter School he attends. Police said they had no immediate information on whether there is a connection between the two shootings.
About 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said a man was shot and wounded in the 1400 block of Fairmont Avenue NW, near 14th Street in Columbia Heights. The man was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.