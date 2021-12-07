By Katie MettlerToday at 4:15 p.m. ESTBy Katie MettlerToday at 4:15 p.m. ESTA man was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon inside an apartment in Prince George’s County, police said.The man, whom authorities have not identified, was shot multiple times, according to police.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers were called to investigate a shooting in the 6600 block of Ronald Road in Capitol Heights about 1:10 p.m. and found the man dead at the scene, police said.The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...