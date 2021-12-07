The decision, which still must be confirmed by a vote in the House of Delegates, would remove Maryland from a list of only three states that give governors this authority, ending a consequential policy that has shaped the prospects of early release for hundreds of inmates in the state, the vast majority of them Black. It comes after years of debate between those who favor harsher punishment for violent criminals and advocates for inmates serving life terms who say the parole process has been unfairly politicized since the state’s tough-on-crime agenda in the 1990s.