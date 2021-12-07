Prince George’s County said last week it would not accept new applications after Dec. 15. The county as of early November had doled out about 80 percent of the $27.2 million it had received from the U.S. Treasury Department through the program.
“The housing crisis across the country is persistent and severe, and covid brought to light in many ways what those of us working on a local level were already grappling with and recognizing each day,” said Ilana Branda, deputy chief of Services to End and Prevent Homelessness for Montgomery County. She added that before the pandemic 50 percent of the county’s renters were “cost-burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent.
The two counties became the latest in the Washington region to announce an end date to their federally backed rent-relief programs, which have helped tens of thousands avoid eviction proceedings.
The District was the first jurisdiction in the region to impose an application deadline. D.C. stopped accepting new applications for emergency rental assistance funds, known as STAY DC, in late October.
D.C. had led the country in per-capita spending of the Emergency Rental Assistance funds, according to federal data, but the demonstrated need among the city’s residents remained high and the city ultimately exhausted its $200 million federal allocation.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have been offering some kind of rental assistance to families since the spring of 2020 and continue to hope for another infusion of federal aid. Treasury Department officials said previously they would redistribute money left unspent by other states and municipalities and are expected to announce reallocation plans early next year. But the agency has signaled it will prioritize redistribution within states, rather than moving money across the country.
More than half a billion dollars went to keeping D.C.-area renters in their homes ahead of federal deadline
In Maryland, where most counties have met or are approaching the spending threshold set by the federal government, that means Montgomery and Prince George’s counties may not be eligible to receive another check from the federal program.
“We put in the request for reallocation, but we also recognize we may be at the end of the line here,” Branda said. “The million-dollar question is how do we use ERA funds to bridge what is really a need that existed before the pandemic and will continue for years to come.”
Housing officials in D.C. and its suburbs are crunching numbers to figure out how to provide support to tenants and landlords who may still be struggling amid news of a rapidly spreading new coronavirus variant.
In Montgomery County, where officials said they have been providing financial assistance to renters since May 2020, as many as 200 households are still applying for rent relief every week, according to the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. While some are repeat applications, Branda said, most are first-timers.
“We are not doing recertifications if you’ve already received a grant, but we are mostly seeing applications from people who either didn’t hear about the program, who missed it, or some people who found the decision to accept support to be challenging,” Branda said. “We’ve been working to help people recognize and realize that this is an okay place to ask for help.”
The District tried to extend support to renters by diverting about $152 million from its American Rescue Plan award into the STAY DC program, bringing the fund’s total to $352 million. But by early October, most of the money was gone.
District officials said they remain hopeful that the Treasury Department will reallocate unspent rental-relief funds to the city based on its demonstrated high need and efficient spending practices.
On Tuesday, the D.C. Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the Treasury Department and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to provide more rent relief to D.C. residents, nearly 60 percent of whom are renters.
“DC has a homelessness crisis, a displacement crisis, and an affordable housing crisis — all of which will be exacerbated if we stop providing rent relief to the thousands of DC families who are struggling to keep up with rent,” D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) said in a statement after the bill’s passage. “We need Mayor Bowser and the U.S. Treasury to act in order to keep DC residents housed.”