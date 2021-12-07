The man “attempted to flee the location in a stolen vehicle and crossed into the path” of the guard, D.C. police said in a statement. Police said the guard fired a gun, striking the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.
His condition could not be ascertained, but police said that he survived and that they were preparing to file criminal charges against him. He was identified only as a 30-year-old.
Police also said the security guard may have accidentally shot himself in the finger.
Armed security guards in the District are known as “special police officers” and are licensed with limited arrest powers, typically on property at which they are employed. They are not equipped with body-worn cameras, as D.C. police are.