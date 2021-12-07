Many community members have long sought to move away from the school’s presidential moniker, citing Wilson’s discriminatory policies that spurred the displacement of Black residents in Northwest Washington, where the school is based. But the council’s first vote to rename the school was postponed in October — and again in November — to further consider whether the school should be named after celebrated Black playwright August Wilson or a combination of namesakes: Vincent Reed, the school’s first Black principal, and Edna Jackson, the school’s first Black teacher.