Every Virginia governor in recent memory has capped his first day in office with a black-tie gala, where the new chief executive shows off his dancing skills (or lack thereof). Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) memorably shimmied to “Your Love is Taking Me Higher” in 2014. Four years later, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) took a more understated spin with first lady Pam Northam to “A Change is Gonna Come.”