Kearney is charged with first-degree child sex abuse, a felony, according to a criminal complaint. A D.C. Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered him released and set a court date for Feb. 7.
An attorney listed for Kearney in court documents did not respond to a request for comment. Kearney, reached by phone on Wednesday, declined to comment.
A police arrest affidavit says the now adult woman met the officer in 2005 when she interviewed him at the Fourth District police station for a school project. She was 15 at the time and in the 10th grade. The officer was then 34.
Police said the two exchanged phone numbers and that the officer later sent her text messages containing sexual content.
The affidavit says officer sexually abused the girl at least three times. The incidents occurred between September 2005 and June 2006.
The woman told police “she felt as though she had to do whatever he wanted,” the affidavit says.
According to the affidavit, the allegation came to light after the woman had a chance encounter with the officer near her residence in April 2019 while the officer happened to be on a call.
The affidavit says the interaction between the two was recorded on Kearney’s body camera. The woman tells the officer: “I know you.” He replies: “Oh, yeah. From where?”
The woman walked away and authorities said Kearney returned to his police vehicle. His body-camera video shows him entering the license plate number of a vehicle he saw the woman exit into a law enforcement database, according to the affidavit.
The arrest affidavit says the woman had been in therapy around the time she saw the officer last year and her therapist reported the sexual abuse allegations to a tip line run by the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency in March 2020.