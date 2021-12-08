Washington died Monday, the ninth juvenile killed in the District this year and the second from this KIPP school. There have been 211 homicides in D.C. this year, the most since 2003.
“We did everything right with him,” said Washington’s 34-year-old cousin and confidante, Ciera Robinson. “He wasn’t in the streets. He was coming home from school, just walking home from school. What more can we ask for?”
D.C. police said Wednesday they have not made an arrest and know of no possible motive in the attack, which occurred about 3:40 p.m. at Capitol Avenue and Mount Olivet Road NE.
Another shooting Monday night, about 150 feet from that spot, claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. Police said they have thus far not turned up any connection between the killings.
Washington’s family said they have no answers either, a devastating blow to a close group, now another grieving family in the District.
“The precious lives of our children are being destroyed,” D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who represents the Trinidad area, said in a statement after Washington died. “It is time that every leader from every community recognizes this emergency and unites to end it.”
Four months ago, another student at this KIPP school, 15-year-old Kemon Payne, was fatally stabbed during dismissal when a fight started after one student bumped another.
And for the second time this school year, KIPP’s principal, Stephanie Renee Young, sent a letter home to parents telling them about another student lost to violence. She called Washington “a remarkable young man.”
Students and teachers flocked to the school’s Instagram page to share thoughts, many adding tear-faced and broken-heart emoji. One teacher wrote: “Larelle — one of my sweetest students ever.”
Eric Briscoe, 26, said he knew Washington and had seen him around the Trinidad neighborhood for nearly a decade, spotting him often at the community recreation center where the teenager played basketball. They would joke around with each other, ripping on the other’s appearance, or shoes.
“He was happy, loved to laugh,” Briscoe said, noting a photo of Washington that the school posted as it mourned his death. “See the smile he had in his picture? A big smile. … He had a heart of gold.”
Washington lived nearly all his life in Trinidad, a community near the Gallaudet University campus and historically challenged by crime so bad that a dozen years ago, police erected checkpoints to limit visitors.
Now, the neighborhood just off New York Avenue near Ivy City and trendy Union Market, is gentrifying. There is less crime, though troubled pockets exist along some of the neighborhood’s edgier boundaries, and violence interrupters are in the community to help tamp disputes.
Washington was shot a block outside Trinidad, along a road that starts at KIPP on Brentwood Parkway and wraps around Gallaudet, past a church, an empty lot and scattered storefronts before diving into Trinidad, a mix of old and refurbished rowhouses, apartments and duplexes.
But for some who live there, Robinson said, the streets don’t feel safer. “The only things that’s changed is the price,” she said.
Washington lived with his mother and younger brother, Robinson said. He has other siblings on his father’s side, who live elsewhere. The mother was too distraught to speak on Wednesday.
Robinson described Washington as a laid back teen who liked math and spent his spare time playing football and basketball at the Trinidad Recreation Center, and gaming on his PlayStation with friends.
Washington was the oldest of his siblings, who looked up to him, his cousin said. He played practical jokes on them, like changing the channel on the television as they engrossed themselves in video games.
Robinson said her cousin had long expressed interest in the military and had researched the various branches before settling on the Marines.
The tutor visited the apartment once a week, preparing Washington for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, which tests on a wide variety of subjects, including the table of periodic elements, math, word comparisons, auto mechanics and electronics.
Washington still had a semester to go before graduation in June, but life beyond high school was in sight.
He had already taken his senior portrait, and like his other male classmates, was dressed sharply dressed in a black tuxedo and black bow tie.
That photo had been selected for Washington’s yearbook, coming out this spring. This week, his family chose that same picture to remember him in death.