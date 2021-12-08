On Dec. 18, Bruce and several other women who served time in prison will come together to demonstrate how to cook dishes they made using commissary items, food taken from the kitchen and microwaves. The event, which will occur in front of an online audience and a live one, promises to serve as an upbeat, unusual show of human ingenuity. After all, there are no cupcake pans and cake molds on cell blocks. But the women cooking also hope the demonstration leaves people thinking about something else: The food injustice that exists in prisons and jails across the country.