“That was my side hustle,” the 43-year-old Maryland resident tells me on a recent morning. “Some people had things that sold well in prison, and my cakes sold really well.”
The recipe, as she tells it, was handed down to her from a Baltimore woman who left Alderson after serving 17 years, a sentence that overlapped with Martha Stewart’s stay in the minimum-security women’s prison. The domestic diva may or may not have helped improve the recipe. Bruce was told she did, but even if she knew otherwise, it wouldn’t have changed how she treated that list of ingredients. She guarded it.
“They were the best cupcakes on the compound,” she says. “There were people begging me for the recipe.”
On Dec. 18, Bruce and several other women who served time in prison will come together to demonstrate how to cook dishes they made using commissary items, food taken from the kitchen and microwaves. The event, which will occur in front of an online audience and a live one, promises to serve as an upbeat, unusual show of human ingenuity. After all, there are no cupcake pans and cake molds on cell blocks. But the women cooking also hope the demonstration leaves people thinking about something else: The food injustice that exists in prisons and jails across the country.
“Most of the food was expired,” says Bruce, who served eight years of a 10-year sentence. “I got there in 2008. There was bread in the freezer from 2006. When they bought it, maybe it wasn’t expired, but by the time it got to us, it was.”
She stopped eating meat during those years because it was “unidentifiable,” she says, and a friend who worked in the kitchen told her she found a row of what looked like raccoon teeth mixed into the beef.
“Nothing is fresh in federal prison,” she says. “If they are giving us fruits and vegetables, they’ve been in a can for years … One of the best meals was the chef salad, which came up every six weeks. That was the freshest meal we had and people ran to that meal.”
Seventy-five percent of the people who responded to a national survey of formerly incarcerated individuals said they were served spoiled or rotten food while in prison. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit Impact Justice, which released a six-part report titled, “Eating Behind Bars: Ending the Hidden Punishment of Food in Prison” last year.
For the report, people with the organization also conducted interviews and site visits, including at two Virginia facilities. Among their findings: “The experience of eating in prison is one of the most common yet virtually unexamined ways that prison routinely treats people as less than human.”
“It is this punishment we don’t speak about,” Leslie Soble, the lead author of the report, says. “You’re giving someone 10 years in prison, plus diabetes. You’re giving them 10 years in prison, plus hypertension.”
In interviews, she heard from older people who told of worrying about their bones because they didn’t get enough calcium and women of childbearing age who spoke of their fears from not getting enough iron. People who served time in solitary confinement describe eating toothpaste and toilet paper so they wouldn’t feel hungry.
There are health ramifications and public costs associated with poor nutrition. That’s one reason the public should care about what food people get in prison, Soble says. Another reason: They are human.
“There is this acceptance that people in prison have done bad things, so we’re going to punish them with bad food,” she says. “But people who are incarcerated, they are human beings. They are people’s loved ones. They are people’s parents and children and friends. They are not disposable.”
Bruce says one reason she speaks openly about her past is to show others that real people go to prison: “It’s like ‘Hey, I’m over here and I’m a real person.' What people don’t understand is that when you’re in prison, your mom could die, your dad could die, your child could die, and you can’t be there.”
You may be wondering what crime Bruce committed. I’m intentionally not including it, because it’s irrelevant when it comes to talking about food in prison. She also served her sentence and now runs her own cosmetology business, Face Love Cosmetic Artistry.
“We are making a change for the better,” Taylar Nuevelle, the founder and executive director of the D.C.-based nonprofit Who Speaks for Me, says. Nuevelle spent 4½ years as a resident of the D.C. jail and other correctional facilities, including Alderson, where she met Bruce. It’s not easy to put yourself in front of the public, carrying a conviction, she says. “I had to be willing to step out of my shame. If I don’t walk through my shame, nothing is going to change.”
For years, she has been wanting to put on a cooking demonstration to get people thinking about food in prisons, and last year, despite the pandemic, she decided to do it. She bought three large microwaves and invited women she knew who had served time to show off their creative culinary creations.
They made tuna fish pickle boats, chilaquiles and vegetable fried rice. One woman, Quinita Ennis, made fancy lollipops using pill bottles. She filled them with Jolly Ranchers, popped them in the microwave to melt and before they hardened, pushed a Tootsie Pop in the center.
At the event this year, which will serve as a fundraiser for the nonprofit, she will demonstrate the process through a video. The other women will cook that day. Nuevelle will make salmon cakes. And Bruce, of course, will provide the dessert.
After gaining a significant amount of weight in the first four months of her sentence, Bruce started studying nutrition and eventually led other women through a fitness program. Most of the time, she was reminding them to eat as healthy as possible in a place that didn’t offer many opportunities to do that. But the cakes were rare treats, she says, and it made her happy to create one for someone’s birthday.
To make them, she started by gathering all the items she needed for the batter: Oreos, chocolate chip cookies (the hard kind), mayonnaise, pudding, water and butter.
She combined those ingredients in a bowl until they resembled a batter and let the mixture sit overnight. She then folded cardboard into circles, hearts and other shapes, secured their forms with tape and placed clean trash bags inside of them. Those served as the cake molds. After she poured the batter into them, she placed the molds in the microwave and watched the gooey mixture get fluffy.
For the frosting, she mixed pudding, packets of coffee creamer and lemon juice. She then added Kool-Aid for the coloring.
“On Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, I would be sold out,” she recalls. “People would order a month in advance.’”
For years, she kept the details of that recipe secret. Then her release date came, and just as that woman had passed down the recipe to her, she gave it to someone else.
