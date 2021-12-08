Cordoza led Mugler by 94 votes out of 27,836 votes cast on Election Day, a margin below the 0.5 percent mark permitting a publicly funded recount. The recount affirmed Cordoza’s win, but his margin shrank to 64 votes, according to the court’s order.
“Although I am disappointed in the results, I respect the court’s decision, and I am formally conceding my campaign,” Mugler said in a written statement. “Recounts offer the opportunity to make sure each vote has been counted accurately and instill confidence when margins are razor-thin.”
Del. Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah), slated to become House speaker, congratulated Cordoza and pledged to be ready to assume the speakership despite the delay.
“We will continue to work with the outgoing Democratic majority for a timely transition so as to be prepared to work on day one,” Gilbert said in a written statement. “The session begins in a little over a month, and Virginians expect us to be ready to work the moment the gavel drops.”
The Cordoza-Mugler race was one of two squeakers that, for weeks after Election Day, left control of the House in doubt. The other race was decided in Republicans’ favor Friday, after a recount affirmed that Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh defeated incumbent Del. Alex Askew (D-Virginia Beach) — ensuring that the GOP would retake control of the House when it convenes Jan. 12.