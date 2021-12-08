The outcome, which a panel of three circuit court judges affirmed Wednesday, gives Republicans a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates just two years after they lost control of the chamber they’d held for a generation. In 2019, Democrats won a 10-seat majority amid a suburban backlash against then-President Donald Trump, but their reign was short-lived. The GOP roared back to power Nov. 2 with a ticket led by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin and his running mates, Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason S. Miyares.