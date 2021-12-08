Both Luria and Spanberger were already seen as vulnerable in the 2022 midterms, with Joe Biden prevailing narrowly in both the 2nd and 7th districts in the 2020 presidential election. But the result of the state’s November elections cast more doubt on their chances of reelection, with Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin winning by about 11 percentage points in Spanberger’s district and eight points in Luria’s.