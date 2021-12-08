Congressional candidates don’t have to live in the district they represent, but Spanberger would be left nearly 50 miles away from the proposed 7th District boundary unless she chose to move.
The state’s one true battleground would still be the Virginia Beach-anchored seat held by Rep. Elaine Luria (D). As drawn it would favor Republicans slightly, maintaining the entirety of the Eastern Shore and creeping into Southside while giving up a slice of Norfolk.
Both Luria and Spanberger were already seen as vulnerable in the 2022 midterms, with Joe Biden prevailing narrowly in both the 2nd and 7th districts in the 2020 presidential election. But the result of the state’s November elections cast more doubt on their chances of reelection, with Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin winning by about 11 percentage points in Spanberger’s district and eight points in Luria’s.
Youngkin’s wins in key congressional districts underline tough reelection bids for vulnerable Va. Democrats
The National Republican Campaign Committee has said it would be going after Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), who flipped her formerly red Loudoun County-anchored 10th District during the “blue wave” of 2018.
Wexton’s district was extended south to reach Charlottesville’s city limits under the proposal. Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe defeated Youngkin in the district last month — but by a much closer margin than Biden defeated President Donald Trump there.
Of the 11 incumbents in Virginia’s U.S. House delegation, all eight men — including four Democrats and four Republicans — would remain as the sole incumbent living in safer, existing districts.
The maps were done by Sean Trende and Bernard Grofman, who were selected by Republicans and Democrats respectively to aid the state Supreme Court in drawing the state’s new congressional and legislative maps.
After a voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission failed to reach an agreement on new congressional and General Assembly districts, the task of redrawing the maps fell to the high court. But that process, too, was mired in partisanship, with each party accusing the other of nominating partisan figures with conflicts of interest for the special master role.
Each party was initially asked to submit three nominees. The high court disqualified one of the Republicans’ original nominees and cast doubt on the other two but ordered both parties to present at least one alternative. In the end, the justices selected Grofman, a political science professor at the University of California at Irvine, and Trende, a senior elections analyst at RealClearPolitics.
The maps ultimately must be approved by the court before they are used in elections in 2022 and beyond. Members of the public are able to provide feedback as part of a public comment period ahead of that decision.
As of Wednesday evening, representatives from both parties said they were still looking into the details of the pair’s proposed maps for the Virginia General Assembly. Based on results from the 2017 attorney general’s race, the state Senate would have a 23-17 partisan split favoring Democrats, according to a memo submitted by Grofman and Trende.
Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax), who had served on the bipartisan redistricting commission, had praise for the map drawers based on a quick review of the proposals.
“It looks like they did a good job,” he said, adding that they “did do their best to be fair.”
Simon said the mapmakers appeared to strive to create many competitive districts, rather than balancing sets of districts that favor one major party or the other.
He also noted that the proposals did not take into account the home addresses of incumbent lawmakers, creating several instances of overlap. For example, he and Del. Mark Keam (D-Fairfax) would be drawn into the same district — but one lives virtually on top of the eastern boundary and the other quite close to the western boundary.
Such cases, Simon said, could be fixed easily if the court was inclined.
“Hopefully this is just the first part of a process, and they’ll use the extra days as an opportunity to solicit some public input and argument,” he said.
Meagan Flynn and Harry Stevens contributed to this report.