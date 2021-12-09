Jacq Jill at DC9: In the early days of the pandemic, it was fun to imagine the nightlife returning with a roar, but the slow-motion rebound we’re experiencing isn’t quite that. The clubs are open, but the mood is cautious, and for a DJ as adaptable as Jacq Jill — who’s been spinning energetic “techno-adjacent” sets in the District for nearly a decade — it’s an opportunity to recalibrate ourselves with the egalitarian nature of the dance floor. “Being from Texas, being queer, I always want to play rooms that people see themselves in,” Jacq says. “Rooms where the music and the respect for everyone around you is the priority — and I do feel like covid has equalized a lot of rooms in that way. Everyone’s a little gentler with each other now.” So how does the room feel during a Jacq Jill set post-quarantine? “I’m not going full-mellow,” Jacq says. “We’re still moving. But my brain is open to go where the crowd is. I always want to meet people where they’re at.” 11 p.m. $10-$15.