“The man was tracked down four minutes later and arrested,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.
That delay prompted a brief security alert in which police told building occupants to shelter in their offices, “close, lock and stay away from external doors” and seek cover if in a public area.
Police said the department is “looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes.”
Authorities identified the man as Jeffrey Allsbrooks, 57, a staff member with the House Chief Administrative Office. Police said in the statement that Allsbrooks told officers he forgot that the gun was in the bag.
Police did not describe the firearm or say whether Allsbrooks has a permit. Police said he was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.