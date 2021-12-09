On the day of the riot, Conover posed in multiple photos holding a Coors Light. He is seen double-fisting a beer and a coffee as the mob flooded the steps of the Capitol. In another, he is sitting on the steps of the Capitol with his beer as the building is breached. When he got inside the building, a smiling Conover is giving a thumbs-up and holding his beer in front of the “Declaration of Independence” painting by John Trumbull that hangs in the Capitol Rotunda. The painting shows Gen. George Washington resigning his commission to the Continental Congress.