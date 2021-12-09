“I don’t always storm the Capitol of the United States of America, but when I do, I prefer Coors Light,” Conover said in one video posted to Facebook, according to authorities.
But bragging on social media about his role in the Jan. 6 riot led to his arrest this week after the Facebook photos and videos got the attention of one follower he didn’t anticipate: the FBI.
Conover, 53, was arrested Wednesday and charged on misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. The resident of Keller, Tex., was released the same day following a court appearance in Fort Worth.
Conover, who reportedly owns a dent repair business, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday. His attorney’s name was not listed in court records.
His arrest is the latest in a long series of apprehensions of people who were allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 riot and boasted about being at the Capitol on social media. Their use of Facebook, in particular, fueled anger over President Donald Trump’s November 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and helped foment the breach of the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Biden’s electoral college victory.
In the weeks leading up to the riot, Conover echoed Trump’s false claims of a stolen election on social media, authorities say. The defendant, who is known as Paul Conover, decided last December to travel to Washington, prosecutors say, after a friend convinced him that he should help “take our country back.”
“Going to Washington, D.C. … to join the mob,” Conover wrote on Facebook, according to a criminal complaint.
When he flew from Dallas to Washington on Jan. 5, he posted to social media that a “storm is coming but that’s what Democrats want.”
On the day of the riot, Conover posed in multiple photos holding a Coors Light. He is seen double-fisting a beer and a coffee as the mob flooded the steps of the Capitol. In another, he is sitting on the steps of the Capitol with his beer as the building is breached. When he got inside the building, a smiling Conover is giving a thumbs-up and holding his beer in front of the “Declaration of Independence” painting by John Trumbull that hangs in the Capitol Rotunda. The painting shows Gen. George Washington resigning his commission to the Continental Congress.
“Greetings from Washington, D.C.,” he wrote on Jan. 6, according to the FBI. “We took the Capital.”
Conover spent more than 20 minutes inside the Capitol, authorities say. In one video posted to social media, he announces to his friends, “This is it, boys and girls. This is the Capitol.”
“I pray to God that nobody does any damage to the stuff in here, ’cause I’m not down with that,” Conover said, according to authorities. “But I’m kind of, kind of proud of the people that stood up and said, ‘You know what? Enough.’ ”
He added, “It’s really kind of cool. I’m glad I came.”
Conover “engaged in several verbal confrontations with MPD officers before leaving,” the complaint says, referring to Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department. But he kept taking photos with his Coors Light.
“After leaving the Capitol, Conover continued taking selfies and posing for photos with his empty beer can,” Jimmy Beachum III, a special agent with the FBI in Dallas, wrote in the complaint.
About a month later, the FBI said it got its first tip from an informant who claimed to know Conover. The informant in February sent authorities screenshots of Facebook comments made by Conover talking about how he “had a beer” in the Capitol, according to the complaint.
Authorities said they were able to confirm Conover’s identity, and that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, through phone records, body-camera footage and his Facebook account.
Conover is the 20th resident of North Texas to be charged in connection with the Capitol riot, according to the Dallas Morning News. The arrest also went against a plea he made earlier this year to friends who saw the images and videos he posted of himself on Jan. 6.
“Nothing inside I want shared,” he wrote, according to authorities.
Read more: